Karabakh Armenians suffer from Armenia’s invasion policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inappropriate and unconstructive appeals of the “representatives” of the unrecognized regime formed in occupied Azerbaijani territories, which are detrimental t

He made the remarks in response to statements made in Armenian media by Tigran Abrahamyan, introduced as an "adviser to the president" of the unrecognized regime formed in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

“Commenting on the current situation on the line of contact, Abrahamyan said that many factors should be taken into account when assessing the situation, claiming that Azerbaijan is ostensibly to be blamed for activities causing destabilization on the line of contact. I would like to bring to Abrahamyan’s and the unrecognized regime’s attention that a peaceful resolution of the conflict is possible only with the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territories of Azerbaijan and the return of the Azerbaijani population driven out of the region back to their homes. As such, forming a non-constructive atmosphere is unacceptable. I would also like to remind Tigran Abrahamyan that invading Armenia is known as a militarized country not just in the region, but internationally as well," he said.

Ganjaliyev went on to say that provocative opinions of Tigran Abrahamyan in connection with the involvement of the “representatives” of the illegal regime in the talks - in opposition to the spirit and format of the negotiations held on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and him not stating the equivalence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, are all indicative of Armenia not being interested in a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"The verdict of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of “Chiragov and Others v. Armenia” confirms once again that the illegal regime is under the direct control of Armenia, and exists thanks to its [Armenia’s] political, financial and military support. Average Karabakh Armenians also suffer from this invasion policy," he said.

According to Ganjaliyev, members of the Azerbaijani community believe that they will again be able to peacefully coexist with the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the internationally defined borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az