Karabakh conflict discussed in Minsk

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephan Visconti, Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer, as well as personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The due statement came from the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reports.

"Topical issues of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, possible contribution of Belarus to the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed during the meeting," the press service noted.

News.Az

