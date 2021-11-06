Karabakh conflict is over: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Karabakh conflict is over, and now Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the panel session on the topic “South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation,” held as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum, Hajiyev noted that the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the conflict were unsuccessful.

“Thanks to a successful military operation, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. Now, new realities are taking shape in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan jointly with Georgia is implementing projects in the South Caucasus, which Armenia could join,” he said.

“The opening of the Zangazur corridor contributes to the restoration of transport links in the region. Armenia should begin demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan and sign a peace treaty,” the president aide added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az