Karabakh conflict is over, regional countries should focus on future, Azerbaijani minister says

The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, and regional countries should focus on the future, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks during a panel discussion entitled "South Caucasus: New Opportunities for Regional Peace and Cooperation" as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Despite the fact that the occupied territories of Azerbaijan had been liberated, some continue to use the term "conflict", Bayramov said.

“But the conflict has been resolved. This doesn’t mean that all issues have been resolved, but Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on Armenia to sign a peace agreement. We were calling and are calling on Armenia to a peace agreement,” the minister noted.

“There have never been such cases in history when one of the parties to the conflict provided the other party with a ready-made peace agreement and asked to sign it,” Bayramov stressed.

“This is a political two-way process. To achieve it, bilateral measures are needed,” he added. “For this, the Armenian authorities must demonstrate their political will,” he said.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the political leadership of Armenia must understand that there is no alternative to good-neighborly relations. "This is the best option for today."

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan's proposal to improve relations remains relevant, but the Armenian side does not accept it.

News.Az