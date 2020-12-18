Karabakh conflict settlement crucial for ensuring sustainable development in CIS – Uzbek president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan welcomes the agreements reached with the active assistance of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a virtual session of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

“Dear colleagues, this year has become difficult for us. We followed with serious concern the situation in individual CIS countries, where challenges to peace and stability were observed. Thanks to political will and timely measures, it was possible to return the development of events to a normal course,” Mirziyoyev said.

“An important solution to the conflict has been found in accordance with the adopted documents and UN resolutions. It is of great importance for ensuring stability and sustainable development throughout the CIS,” the president added.

News.Az