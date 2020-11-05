Karabakh conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity – Iranian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran supports the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international law, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told to journalists.

The ambassador said that Iran has always adhered to the same position on the settlement of the conflict.

"The conflict should be resolved within the framework of international legal principles, adopted by the international community. Iran has repeatedly stated to Armenia that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue should be resolved in accordance with the requirements of international law, within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This position has already been voiced by the religious leader of Iran. The words of Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei - "All the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia must be liberated and returned to Azerbaijan" - once again emphasize Iran's position on this issue," Mousavi added.

News.Az