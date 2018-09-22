Karabakh conflict to be resolved, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity to be restored

Karabakh conflict to be resolved, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity to be restored

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved shortly, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should be restored, the Chairman of the Great Britain-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Bob Blackman said, speaking at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He said that the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament is an event of great importance.

"100 years ago women were granted the right to vote in Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for a short time, but the Azerbaijani people restored their independence in 70 years," Blackman said, according to Trend.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan, Bob Blackman said that Great Britain is directly involved in the economy of Azerbaijan.

"Today, Azerbaijani-British relations are expanding in various spheres. High-level meetings also play an important role in strengthening our ties," the parliamentarian said.

He noted that today, as a result of democratic development, Azerbaijan has become a country opening up to the world.

"The country successfully holds important international events, including Eurovision song contest, European Games, Formula 1 competitions. Over the past eight years, I have visited Azerbaijan six times and I am an eyewitness of the country's development," he said.

The member of the British Parliament noted the importance of implementing the UN Security Council resolutions related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"This conflict, which has been lasting for a long time, should be resolved as soon as possible, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should be restored," he said.

