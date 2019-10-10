"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" must be main unifying idea till Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The idea "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" must be the main unifying idea in the Azerbaijani society till the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks in Baku during the round table discussions entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" "Conflict Settlement Prospects", Trend reports on Oct. 10.

