Karabakh is peak of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood: Selcuk Bayraktar

Karabakh is the peak of the brotherhood between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, said Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish Baykar company Chairman of the Board of the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“As "one nation, two states," the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood has always been tested, and each time our relations have become even stronger,” Bayraktar said.

“Karabakh, which was once a wound in our hearts, is also the peak of our brotherhood,” he added.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The event has been organized annually by the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye since 2018. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival for the first time in 2021.

The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which is jointly organized by Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkiye, will be held on May 26-29, 2022, at Baku Crystal Hall and at the seaside boulevard.

The event will feature Smart Karabakh hackathon, “Take Off Baku” Startup Summit and Rocket League stage of the European Cyber Sports Championship.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

