Karabakh separatists die in Shusha as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning

Three members of a family died in Shusha yesterday evening, the city located in the Azerbaijani Nagorno Karabakh, occupied by Armenia, as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The Emergency Management Center of the Emergency Ministry received an alert at about 19:05 on January 8.

Opening the door, the rescues found the bodies of the spouses and their son. Another child was taken to the children's hospital. His condition is assessed as critical.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was carbon monoxide poisoning. An investigation is underway, News.am reported.

