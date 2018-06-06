Karabakh separatists resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

'Director' of the so-called 'Karabakh national security service' Arshavir Karamyan and his 'deputy' Garik Sargsyan submitted their resignation on Wednesday.

According to news.am, earlier 'Karabakh state minister' Arayik Harutyunyan and 'chief of police' Kamo Aghajanyan on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the head of Karabakh separatists.

News.Az

