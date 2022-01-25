Karabakh to become most beautiful region of Azerbaijan soon: Deputy PM

The Karabakh region will soon become the most beautiful region of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Jan. 25 at a joint press conference with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi, News.Az reports.

Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan has begun an immediate restoration of its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“The work is underway to restore the territories, build roads and railways. The work is also underway to restore the Zangazur corridor,” he said.

The deputy PM stressed that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories created opportunities for expanding trade and economic relations with Iran.

“Moreover, we have great opportunities to expand the existing cooperation,” Mustafayev added.

News.Az