'Karabakh.Center' online resource presented in Baku

The presentation of the Internet resource ‘Karabakh.Center’, organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund, was held in Baku Wednesday. 

The presentation was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev and other officials.


