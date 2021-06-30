'Karabakh.Center' online resource presented in Baku
30 Jun 2021
Politics
The presentation of the Internet resource ‘Karabakh.Center’, organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund, was held in Baku Wednesday.
The presentation was attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev and other officials.