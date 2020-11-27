Karabakh’s tourism potential highlighted at int’l fair in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) has highlighted Karabakh`s tourism potential at the online “Gulf Travel Show” Fair.

The first-ever two-day virtual event of the region witnessed more than 3,000 one-to-one meetings between suppliers and travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, hotels, TMCs and international agencies.

As part of the exhibition, ATB representatives held more than 35 meetings, providing an insight into the tourism potential of the liberated Karabakh region and the works to be done to make the region an attractive tourism destination.

They also highlighted SAHMAN (Sanitation And Hygiene Methods And Norm) program, prepared by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau with the goal of ensuring effective compliance with sanitary rules and increasing competitiveness in the tourism industry.

