Karabakh`s tourism potential highlighted at WTM London-2020

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) has highlighted Karabakh`s tourism potential at the World Travel Market London (WTM London 2020), one of the world`s leading tourism exhibitions. Held online, the exhibition aimed to help recover, rebuild and shape the travel industry.

ATB representatives provided an insight into the tourism trends and ongoing projects in Azerbaijan, including the tourism potential of Karabakh and surrounding areas.

The exhibition featured a total of 110 online meetings with representatives of companies from North America, Europe, Asia and the Gulf countries, mainly focusing on restoring and developing business connections, growing network, brand and learning how to make comeback.

News.Az