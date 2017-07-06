Kasparov back from retirement for US tournament
Kasparov, who dominated the game for 15 years, will compete against nine top players.
Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov is coming out of retirement to play in a US tournament next month, organisers announced on Thursday.
Kasparov, who dominated the game for 15 years, will compete against nine top players, including current world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, they said.
