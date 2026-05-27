Kasper Schmeichel retires from football at 39

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Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

The Celtic FC goalkeeper had hinted back in March that he may already have played the final match of his career.

The veteran shot stopper, who famously won the Premier League title with Leicester City, required surgery on a shoulder injury that was expected to sideline him for around a year.

"When my contract with Celtic expires in June, I will stop my active football career," Schmeichel announced to TV2.

"It is a decision that has been made for me. I have consulted various surgeons and experts in relation to my shoulder, and they have told me that I should not expect to return to playing top football.

"I have given the decision a lot of thought, but I believe that now is the right time."

Schmeichel, son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter, was Leicester's No 1 when the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016 - an accomplishment valued at 5,000-1 at the start of the season.

He also captained Leicester to the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies in 2021.

He also made 120 caps for Denmark and represented his country at two World Cup and two European Championships.

Schmeichel came through the ranks at Manchester City and rose through the Football League through loan spells at Darlington, Bury, Falkirk, Cardiff and Coventry.

He also played for Notts County and Leeds United before joining Leicester. After his spell at the King Power, he played for Nice and Anderlecht before joining Celtic.

At the Scottish Premiership champions, Schmeichel won two league titles and last season's Scottish Cup.

He is also a two-time Leicester City's Player of the Season in 2021 and 2017, while he won Danish Football Player of the Year on three occasions.

News.Az