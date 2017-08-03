Kaspersky Lab to help Azerbaijan in countering cyber-threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Kaspersky Lab and Delta Telecom, the main operator of Azerbaijan, have signed a cooperation agreement, whereby all updates of the company's protective solutions are sent to Azerbaijani users from the national servers of the largest Internet provider in the region.

"This approach simplifies and accelerates the delivery of information about new cyber threats to anti-virus databases. Azerbaijani users can be sure that they are protected from the most pressing dangers of the digital world. All updates are downloaded automatically in the background, without affecting the performance of user devices," abc.az cited the company's message as saying.

