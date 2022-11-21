Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is leading Kazakhstan’s presidential elections – exit poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is leading Sunday’s early presidential elections with 85.52% of votes, according to the exit poll conducted by the Amanat party’s institute of public policy, News.Az reports.

According to the poll, Zhiguli Dairabayev is winning 2.67% of votes, Meiram Kazhyken - 2.43%, Karakat Abden - 2.61%, Saltanat Tursynbekova - 1.44%, Nurlan Auyesbayev - 1.93% As many as 3.40% of voters opted for the "against all" candidate.

Tokayev is leading Sunday’s early presidential elections with 82.45% of votes, according to the exit poll conducted by the Open Society international institute of regional studies.

According to the poll, Zhiguli Dairabayev is winning 3.33% of votes, Meiram Kazhyken - 2.23%, Karakat Abden - 2.54%, Saltanat Tursynbekova - 2.08%, Nurlan Auyesbayev - 2.17% As many as 5.20% of voters opted for the "against all" candidate.

Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Six candidates, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, are vying for the presidential office.

More than 10,000 polling stations, including 68 in 53 foreign countries, were opened for 11.95 million eligible voters. The voter turnout was 69.43%

