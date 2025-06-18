Katz says latest Israeli strike destroyed Iran’s internal security headquarters
- 18 Jun 2025 17:52
- 18 Jun 2025 17:54
- 1026524
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/katz-says-latest-israeli-strike-destroyed-irans-internal-security-headquarters Copied
Photo: The Times of Israel
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Air Force fighter jets just “destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian regime’s internal security
“As we promised, we will continue to target symbols of [Iran’s] rule and strike the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be,” he added, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.