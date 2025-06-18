Yandex metrika counter

Katz says latest Israeli strike destroyed Iran’s internal security headquarters

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Air Force fighter jets just “destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian regime’s internal security

“As we promised, we will continue to target symbols of [Iran’s] rule and strike the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be,” he added, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

