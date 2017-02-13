Kazakh and Armenian teams involved in a massive brawl in Turkey

Massive brawl occurred in Turkey's Antalya during the test match between Kazakhstan's "Kaysar" and Armenian "Banants" teams.

Report informs citing the vesti.kz that the fight took place as a result of sabotage by Armenian player against captain of "Kaysar" Maksat Bayjanov. Teammates joined the conflict. At the end of the fight culprits were expelled from the stadium.

Notably, the meeting ended with a victory of "Kaysar" at 2: 0.

