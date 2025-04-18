Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Commando and Special Forces military units – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces, Major General Almaz Jumakeev visited Azerbaijan’s Commando and Special Forces military units.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and tribute was paid to his memory, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Major General Akif Pirverdiyev welcomed the Kazakh delegation and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. After the guests were briefed on the history and daily activities of the military unit and its logistics, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then the delegation visited the indoor gym, the soldiers' dormitory and canteen. The guests were shown the military personnel’s sports activities.

Firing was carried out using pistols, pneumatic weapon and small-caliber rifles at an indoor shooting range located within the military unit.

After watching the drill training of fully equipped commandos, the guests observed their activities on the mountain commando rappel tower and along the scout trail.

Then the Kazakh delegation met with the Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov. The meeting extensively discussed issues of mutual interest.

