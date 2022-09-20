Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijan’s National Defense University

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Department of Military Education and Science of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan visited the National Defense University of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan.

An extensive briefing about the National Defense University, its history, structure, and organization of the educational process was presented to the delegation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education between the countries, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az