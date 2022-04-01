Yandex metrika counter

Kazakh low-coster performs first flight to Baku

Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan performed its first flight on the route Aktau-Baku-Aktau on April 1, News.Az reports.

The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 01:20 Baku time.

Flights will be performed twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays.

One-way flight price from $54.

From March 2021, FlyArystan aircraft began operating regular and charter flights to Turkiye, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.


