Kazakh low-coster performs first flight to Baku
- 01 Apr 2022 05:35
Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan performed its first flight on the route Aktau-Baku-Aktau on April 1, News.Az reports.
The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 01:20 Baku time.
Flights will be performed twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays.
One-way flight price from $54.
From March 2021, FlyArystan aircraft began operating regular and charter flights to Turkiye, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.