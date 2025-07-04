Kazakh premier arrives in Azerbaijan for ECO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Friday arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Kazakh prime minister, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Olzhas Bektenov was welcomed by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, along with other officials.

News.Az