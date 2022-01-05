Kazakh president accepts resignation of government

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

"Accept the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Temporarily entrust the performance of the duties of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Alikhan Askhanovich Smailov", - said the decree of the Kazakh President.

The government members will continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of the new composition of the government.

"This Decree comes into force from the date of signing."

Tokayev also dismissed State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev and appointed his former assistant Yerlan Karin to this post.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan appointed the former deputy of his administration, Murat Nurtleu, as the first deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of the republic.

