Kazakh president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Kazakh president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Kazakh president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az