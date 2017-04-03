Yandex metrika counter

Kazakh president awarded with "Heydar Aliyev" Order

A ceremony has today been held to present "Heydar Aliyev" Order to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.
 
The head of state presented "Heydar Aliyev" Order to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
 
News.Az


