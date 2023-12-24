Kazakh president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on his birthday, wished him continued success in his presidential activities and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his attention and congratulations.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries across various areas.

During the telephone conversation, they commended the successful implementation of all agreements reached during a meeting between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SPECA Summit held in Baku this November, and expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan next year will provide momentum for the comprehensive development of bilateral ties.

