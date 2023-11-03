Kazakh leader congratulates Azerbaijani president and people on restoration of territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people on the full restoration of territorial integrity, News.Az reports.

"Your country has restored its territorial integrity and entered a new era of development. This historic step has been taken in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and a resolution of the Security Council," Tokayev said at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday.

Tokayev also emphasized that significant work has already been done within the organization.

"We have concrete achievements. The Turkic Council, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan, has now become a fully-fledged international organization. A document titled 'Prospects for the Turkic World 2040' has been approved. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries," he stated. "We have demonstrated our commitment to our common values to the world. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic countries."

"Now the goal is to preserve our unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and pass it on to the next generations. The Turkic world interacts on equal terms with global powers. Other states now take into account the key positions of our organization. Therefore, expanding cooperation among Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," the Kazakh leader added.

