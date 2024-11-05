Kazakh president reaffirms support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reaffirmed his support for the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in an article published in the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering peacemaking efforts and promoting inter-civilizational dialogue amid rising global tensions and conflict potential, News.Az reports.He reiterated Kazakhstan's support for both countries' efforts to reach a peace agreement, he said.“By providing a platform for negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we fully support the aspiration of both countries to open a new page in their relations,” Tokayev said.In May 2024, the Kazakh city of Almaty hosted a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

