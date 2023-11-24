Kazakh president thanks Azerbaijani leader for well-organizing SPECA summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for well-organizing the SPECA summit, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the SPECA summit in Baku on Friday, Tokayev also welcomed the leaders of Central Asian countries and honorable guests of the event.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku is hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.

