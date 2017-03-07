Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is scheduled to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in April, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy on Tuesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



Asked about the current state of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, Mammadyarov said the bilateral ties are at the highest level.



“We closely cooperate within international organizations. Taking the opportunity, I congratulate Kazakhstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” he said.

News.Az

