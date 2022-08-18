Kazakh president to visit Azerbaijan next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the president’s press service.

The visit is scheduled for August 24.

The agenda of the visit includes issues of the development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership with an emphasis on the intensification of trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The signing of several bilateral documents is planned within the visit.

