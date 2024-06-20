Kazakh Senate ratifies agreements on Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Senate of Kazakhstan (the upper house of the parliament) ratified several international agreements aimed at the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) and combined cargo transportation between Turkic states, News.Az reports citing the Senate.

Deputies ratified the agreement on international combined cargo transportation between the governments of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries and the intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between Kazakhstan and China.Two Kazakhstan-China intergovernmental agreements on the development of the Middle Corridor were also ratified. One of the documents envisages increasing transportation by railway containers through the territories of the two countries and preparing forecasts of the potential annual volume of cargo transportation through TITR. Another agreement focuses on the efficient use of road, rail and sea transport along the Middle Corridor routes.

News.Az