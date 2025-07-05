Kazakh servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for joint drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh servicemen have arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the "Tarlan - 2025" joint flight-tactical exercise to be conducted between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

A welcoming ceremony for the servicemen was held at a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that the exercise, scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10, aims to enhance the professional skills of servicemen in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as to hold a mutual exchange of experience.

News.Az