Kazakhstan, China begin cooperation on innovative technology

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Subcommittee on Innovative Cooperation of the Kazakh-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee held its first meeting.

During the meeting hosted at the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, First Vice Minister Kanysh Tuleushin, and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of China Chen Jiachang discussed their respective countries’ cooperation in developing the 5G network, aerospace industry, and e-commerce, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.The subcommittee agreed to expand cooperation in the implementation of joint scientific and innovative projects in space research, the use of microsatellites, monitoring agriculture and natural disasters using remote sensing, digitalization of the agricultural sector, and seismic monitoring.An agreement was also reached on training young talent in the field of innovation, including short-term internships and joint scientific projects.The co-chairs of the subcommittee pledged to exchange information on current developments in scientific and technological innovations in China and Kazakhstan.

News.Az