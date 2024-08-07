Kazakhstan advises its citizens refrain from visiting Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from visiting Bangladesh, News.az reports via the ministry's statement.

"Given the current situation in Bangladesh, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan recommends Kazakh citizens temporarily refrain from visiting this country until the situation stabilizes," the statement says.The ministry also requested Kazakh citizens currently in Bangladesh avoid leaving their places of residence unless absolutely necessary, adhere to heightened security measures, exercise vigilance and caution, monitor news updates, follow the authorities' recommendations, and stay in contact with the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in India, which also represents Kazakhstan in Bangladesh.

News.Az