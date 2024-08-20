Kazakhstan and Egypt eager to expand cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the new Administrative Capital, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif met with Ahmed Shaheen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt. During the meeting, Kairat Lama Sharif delivered a congratulatory letter from Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, addressed to Egypt's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, News.Az reports citing Kazinform .

The parties confirmed that Astana and Cairo have established a stable political dialogue, and mutual support is provided for initiatives and candidates within the framework of international organizations. The results of the first official visit of Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek to Astana in June 2024 and his meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were particularly noted.The interlocutors emphasized the importance of implementing the results of the 8th round of political consultations held in February 2024, which allowed them to “synchronize watches” on current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda and confirm their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.The parties agreed to accelerate the approval procedure of a number of draft bilateral documents, including the intergovernmental Convention on the Avoidance of Double Taxation, as well as interstate agreements in the legal sphere.In order to give a further impetus to political dialogue and economic cooperation, the parties emphasized the importance of organizing cross-visits at the highest and high levels, intensifying trade and investment cooperation using the capabilities of the Middle Corridor to resolve transport and logistics issues.In the context of further development of economic partnership, the Kazakh diplomat pointed to the promising sectors for expanding trade and economic relations, particularly emphasizing the agro-industrial sector. It was noted that this year, due to support provided for the agricultural sector and favorable weather conditions, high grain harvest is expected in Kazakhstan. In this regard, there is great potential for grain exports to Egypt, for the implementation of which negotiations are underway between Food Corporation NC JSC and the state-owned company General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), authorized to conduct state tenders for the purchase of food wheat on international markets.As a result of the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations at all levels and a commitment to further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt was confirmed.

News.Az