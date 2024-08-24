Kazakhstan and Germany discuss cooperation in agriculture and education

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev held discussions with German business partners.

During his working trip, Bozumbayev held meetings with Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research Jens Brandenburg, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture Claudia Müller, Managing Director of the German Water Partnership Boris Greifeneder, Head of the Group for National and International Economic Policy of the Federal Chancellery Holger Fabig and Scientific Director of the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) Susanne Buiter.The prospect of joint training of professional personnel for the water management industry was discussed with Jens Brandenburg. The German side expressed its readiness to find a university to cooperate with the new Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation in Kazakhstan's Taraz city soon.Bozumbayev also discussed the potential for Kazakh agro-industrial and organic products to make a splash in the German market with Claudia Müller.Germany is one of Kazakhstan's key agricultural partners. Two sides have agreed to coordinate the Concept of the Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture in Central Asia. The work on creating this idea is being carried out on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which was announced during his official visit to Germany on September 28–29, 2023.

News.Az