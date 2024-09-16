Kazakhstan and Germany to sign 36 deals worth $6.3 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Germany plan to sign 36 agreements exceeding $6.3 billion at a bilateral business forum, according to a statement from the Kazakh Invest National Company press service on Monday, News.Az reports citing Interfax .

"The signing of 36 documents worth in total over $6.3 billion is planned during the business forum in sectors such as machine building, innovations, logistics, petrochemicals, healthcare, information technology, industry automation, and others.Many leading German brands have long been present on Kazakhstan's market, are perfectly known here, and enjoy deserved recognition among consumers," the statement quoted Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov as saying.The business forum is taking place as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's official visit to Astana.A total of 752 businesses with German capital are operating in Kazakhstan now. Over 90% of German investments have been made in the non-commodity sector, including the processing and chemical industries, the production of construction materials, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

News.Az