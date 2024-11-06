Kazakhstan and UNHCR express interest in deepening cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, News.Az reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

Rakhmetullin informed the counterpart about the improvement of national legislation in the field of refugee protection, as well as Kazakhstan’s actions to provide assistance and humanitarian aid to refugees, internally displaced persons and stateless persons.Menikdiwela noted serious achievements in the field of reducing statelessness in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as well as expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the successful completion of two national campaigns #IBelong on documentation of stateless persons.The parties confirmed the intention to continue co-operation between Kazakhstan and UNHCR to improve the rights and humanitarian protection of refugees.

News.Az