Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

By the decree of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Serzhan Abdykarimov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the embassy.

According to the decree, Serzhan Abdykarimov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic concurrently.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were established on August 27, 1992. On December 16, 1994, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan was opened in Baku. Since March 2004, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan has been operating in the city of Nur-Sultan.

