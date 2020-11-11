Kazakhstan appreciates agreement on cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan highly appreciates the declaration of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and the president of the Russian Federation on the ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The reached agreements correspond to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and can serve as a basis for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement said.

"We especially stress the constructive role of the Russian Federation in achieving this agreement and its peacekeeping efforts aimed at the practical implementation of the agreements," it added.

News.Az