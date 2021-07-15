Kazakhstan approves protocol on financing of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Government of Kazakhstan approved a protocol on the financing of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The document on the approval of the "Protocol Regarding the Scale of Compulsory Contributions of the Member States to the Budget of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation" was signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

The document states that the “Protocol Regarding the Scale of Compulsory Contributions of the Member States to the Budget of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation”, signed in Istanbul on November 28, 2020, has been approved and comes into force from the date of its signing.

According to the Protocol, the budget of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will be formed on the basis of compulsory contributions of the member states of the organization.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with the support of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. The Protocol on the financing of the Foundation has already been approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

