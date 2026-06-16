Kazakhstan confirms death of missing national in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the death of Kazakh citizen Aset Kuralbay, who had previously been reported missing in the United States.

US authorities identified the deceased as 24-year-old Aset Kuralbay, a Kazakh national who had been missing since the beginning of June, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, expressing sympathy over their loss.

Kazakh diplomats said they remain in close contact with both US authorities and the family. Consular support is being provided to relatives, including assistance with the necessary documentation and arrangements for the repatriation of the body to Kazakhstan.

Earlier reports indicated that a body had been discovered in the US and was initially believed to belong to a Kazakh citizen. Following the completion of official identification procedures, authorities confirmed the identity of the deceased as Aset Kuralbay.

News.Az