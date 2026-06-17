Kazakhstan, Czech Republic bust international data trafficking ring

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A large-scale operation carried out by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the National Security Committee (KNB), supervisory authorities, and the police of the Czech Republic, has dismantled an international criminal network involved in the illegal distribution of personal data belonging to citizens of Kazakhstan and other CIS countries.

The suspects had created a closed online platform that was used to publish, store, and distribute personal information of citizens from Kazakhstan as well as neighbouring states, News.Az reports, citing polisia.kz.

Investigators reported that the group operated through a clearly structured hierarchy, with each participant assigned a specific role. These roles ranged from coordinators of the criminal scheme to operators who were responsible for receiving, managing, and processing orders related to the unlawful acquisition of personal data.

Authorities further stated that the network also relied on so-called “drop accounts” in order to cash out financial proceeds generated from its illegal activities.

News.Az