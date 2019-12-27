Kazakhstan declares December 28 day of mourning after deadly plane crash
Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared December 28 a national day of mourning in the wake of Friday’s Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Presid
"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared December 28, 2019, a national day of mourning in connection with the deadly passenger plane crash near Almaty," he wrote.
According to the latest reports, the plane crash claimed the lives of 15 people.
