Kazakhstan declares readiness to offer platform for Baku-Yerevan peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is ready to offer a platform for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Tokayev pointed out positive tendencies in normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.“Ensuring global security and stability are the main directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. We must be united in resolving these issues. The only way to resolve conflicts is through dialogue,” he stated.Speaking about economic relations between the OTS countries, Tokayev emphasized that cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor grew by 65 percent last year.“We work closely with Azerbaijan in the field of transport,” he added.

News.Az