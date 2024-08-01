Kazakhstan, EU mull prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.They also exchanged views on current international issues and regional cooperation among Central Asian countries.To note, Josep Borrell is also set to visit Kyrgyzstan. The visit presents a significant chance to reaffirm the EU's dedication to strengthening ties with both nations and the entire Central Asian region, even in the face of a difficult geopolitical climate.

